Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $5.65 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,598 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 62,101 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in First Solar were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $212.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised First Solar from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

Key Stories Impacting First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Kaplan Fox, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, issued reminders about the Aug. 24, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in a filed class action against First Solar, which keeps legal overhang front and center for shareholders.

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Kaplan Fox, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, issued reminders about the Aug. 24, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline in a filed class action against First Solar, which keeps legal overhang front and center for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky said the case focuses on alleged misrepresentations about Series 6 module production underutilization and the challenges of onshoring operations to South Carolina, adding to concerns about operational execution and disclosure risk.

Levi & Korsinsky said the case focuses on alleged misrepresentations about Series 6 module production underutilization and the challenges of onshoring operations to South Carolina, adding to concerns about operational execution and disclosure risk. Neutral Sentiment: Several market-related articles also highlighted First Solar as a notable solar/green-energy name, but these pieces were broad industry commentary rather than company-specific catalysts.

Several market-related articles also highlighted First Solar as a notable solar/green-energy name, but these pieces were broad industry commentary rather than company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital reportedly kept a Hold rating on First Solar, suggesting analysts remain cautious but not outright bearish on the stock.

First Solar Trading Down 3.2%

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $205.31 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.99 and a 12 month high of $320.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.33.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,750. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Caroline Stockdale sold 10,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $2,929,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,557,075.20. This trade represents a 30.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 31,893 shares of company stock worth $7,893,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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