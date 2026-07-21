Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $7.21 Million Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. $MGA

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA - Free Report) TSE: MG by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,736 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 61,151 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Magna International were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company's stock.

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Magna International Stock Down 0.6%

MGA stock opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.26. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA - Get Free Report) TSE: MG last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 1.60%.The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Magna International's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-7.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Magna International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Magna International from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut Magna International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.73.

Get Our Latest Report on MGA

About Magna International

Magna International Inc is a leading global automotive supplier specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of vehicle systems, assemblies, modules, and components. Headquartered in Aurora, Ontario, the company partners with major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop technologies and solutions that enhance vehicle performance, safety, comfort, and fuel efficiency. Magna's broad portfolio encompasses body exteriors and structures, powertrain systems, seating and interiors, roof systems, mirror systems, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The company operates more than 350 manufacturing and assembly facilities and over 100 innovation centers across 27 countries, serving customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Africa.

Further Reading

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