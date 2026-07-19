Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,688 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,549 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $2,353,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 529,129 shares of the company's stock worth $82,168,000 after buying an additional 323,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company's stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

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PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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