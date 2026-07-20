Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 457,962 shares of the company's stock after selling 170,966 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Carnival were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in Carnival by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 12,383 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the company's stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Carnival by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. Freedom Capital raised Carnival to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus set a $35.00 price target on Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Carnival in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival

Carnival Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.32.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Carnival's payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Further Reading

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