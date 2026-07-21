Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,420 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 223,118 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,597,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $711,837,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,994 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 380,677 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 266,835 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $54.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.86.

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Trending Headlines about Chipotle Mexican Grill

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Negative Sentiment: Restaurant stocks, including Chipotle, are being dragged lower by renewed food-safety headlines after reports linked a parasite outbreak to lettuce supplied by a vendor used by Taco Bell, stoking broader concern about traffic and sentiment across quick-service chains. Article Title

Restaurant stocks, including Chipotle, are being dragged lower by renewed food-safety headlines after reports linked a parasite outbreak to lettuce supplied by a vendor used by Taco Bell, stoking broader concern about traffic and sentiment across quick-service chains. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also showing pre-earnings caution ahead of Chipotle’s July 29 second-quarter report, with traders worrying about softer same-store sales and ongoing margin pressure from wage, beef, freight, and produce costs. Article Title

Investors are also showing pre-earnings caution ahead of Chipotle’s July 29 second-quarter report, with traders worrying about softer same-store sales and ongoing margin pressure from wage, beef, freight, and produce costs. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary notes CMG has fallen more than the broader market, but the move is largely being described as a technical and sentiment-driven dip rather than a fresh company-specific development. Article Title

Recent market commentary notes CMG has fallen more than the broader market, but the move is largely being described as a technical and sentiment-driven dip rather than a fresh company-specific development. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive on Chipotle, with recent coverage still calling the stock a “Moderate Buy,” which may help limit downside if earnings or traffic trends improve. Article Title

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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