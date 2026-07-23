Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the company's stock after selling 45,942 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $122.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company's fifty day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.71 and a one year high of $142.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. Dollar Tree's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Dollar Tree from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Dollar Tree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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