Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 1,773 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $20,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,333,367,000 after buying an additional 375,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,103,453,000 after buying an additional 332,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,560 shares of the construction company's stock worth $878,454,000 after acquiring an additional 73,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,922 shares of the construction company's stock worth $951,883,000 after acquiring an additional 184,362 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,015.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,667.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $513.99 and a 1-year high of $2,073.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,861.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,544.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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