Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,415 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 92,990 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

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NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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