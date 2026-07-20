Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 809.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,499 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 132,169 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Bloom Energy worth $20,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BE. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BE shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $235.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $207.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.41.

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Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.5%

BE stock opened at $213.88 on Monday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $351.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4,276.78 and a beta of 3.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.38 and a 200 day moving average of $203.21.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Reuters article

IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI infrastructure, supporting growth in Bloom’s core power technology and strengthening its AI-related revenue opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Yahoo Finance article

Additional coverage and commentary have highlighted Bloom Energy’s strong stock performance and momentum, with analysts describing it as a stock benefiting from solid quarterly results and long-term gains. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Zacks article

Bloom Energy has also appeared on momentum screens and in analyst-style market commentary, which may support trading interest but does not change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Business Wire article

Two law firms announced securities-fraud investigations into Bloom Energy following a short report, creating headline risk and raising concerns about potential disclosures or litigation. Negative Sentiment: Short-seller commentary and related reports have argued Bloom may face supply-chain risks and valuation concerns, which could pressure sentiment despite the AI deal news. Barchart article

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,039,385.20. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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