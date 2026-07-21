Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Raises Stock Position in Heico Corporation $HEI

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI - Free Report) by 119.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,529 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Heico were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Heico by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Heico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Heico by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Heico by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 15,571 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Heico

In related news, CAO Bradley K. Rowen sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total transaction of $320,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Heico to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up from $371.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $350.00 price target on shares of Heico and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Heico from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $360.00 price objective on Heico and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Heico has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEI

Heico Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $341.07 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $331.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03. Heico Corporation has a 12-month low of $256.11 and a 12-month high of $369.48.

Heico (NYSE:HEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Heico had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heico Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.0%. Heico's payout ratio is 4.64%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company's offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

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