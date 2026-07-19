Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 11,657 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,321 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,657 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 0.9% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Lam Research were worth $82,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 7.9% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the first quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Lam Research by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock worth $33,804,737 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of LRCX opened at $313.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $339.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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