Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 158,857 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,816 shares of the company's stock after selling 158,857 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,777,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13,949.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $280,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,389 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $199,723,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Teradyne by 3,233.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock worth $176,144,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Teradyne from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $322.36 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $382.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.08. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.18 and a 52-week high of $487.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,310. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here