Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 3,755 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:UNH opened at $426.39 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $404.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.37. The company has a market cap of $387.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $461.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $468.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler set a $477.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $447.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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