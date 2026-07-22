Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 39,040 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,225 shares of the bank's stock after selling 39,040 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 685.7% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the bank's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,633 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the bank's stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 447,305 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,938 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP Brian R. Willman sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $195,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Regions Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

Further Reading

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