Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 39,412 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643,570 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,412 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.7% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Citigroup were worth $69,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $25,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $147.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.41. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore set a $143.00 target price on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

See Also

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