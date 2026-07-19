Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 87,659 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 87,659 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.1% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $105,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones.

Bank of America reiterated a Buy rating and a $460 price target, citing rapid robotaxi expansion, better-than-expected deliveries, and upcoming Optimus milestones. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts.

Analysts and investors continue to focus on Tesla’s robotaxi, Cybercab, and Optimus programs, which remain major long-term growth catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 earnings estimate for Tesla, signaling at least some improving expectations heading into the report. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report.

Wall Street expects a sizable earnings-driven stock move, with options pricing implying elevated volatility around the report. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives.

Recent coverage highlights that Tesla’s quarterly delivery strength has not yet translated into a sustained stock rebound, suggesting investors want more than just beat-and-raise narratives. Negative Sentiment: Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names.

Broader AI and high-growth tech weakness is weighing on Tesla, as investors worry about stretched valuations and cooling enthusiasm for expensive megacap names. Negative Sentiment: Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint.

Several reports point to skepticism around Tesla’s valuation, with commentary noting the stock could be vulnerable if earnings, margins, or guidance disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and regulatory headwinds remain in focus, including tougher EV competition in Europe, a denied NHTSA petition over a headlight recall issue, and ongoing scrutiny of Tesla’s autonomy claims.

Tesla Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $380.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.82 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.35, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore raised shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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