Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 96,435 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,684 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,435 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd's holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $1,093,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DoorDash by 593.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,481,693 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,241,494,000 after buying an additional 4,690,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DoorDash by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company's stock worth $3,161,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,754 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,365,365 shares of the company's stock worth $988,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,128,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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DoorDash Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $189.02 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $170.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $3,374,979.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,896,549. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 74,927 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,532 in the last three months. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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