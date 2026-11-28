Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Free Report) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,734,627 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,107,306 shares during the period. Medline makes up about 1.7% of Durable Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP owned about 0.36% of Medline worth $164,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Medline during the third quarter worth approximately $6,834,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Medline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medline by 1,151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,985,000 after buying an additional 349,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Medline by 128.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,088 shares of the company's stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 29,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Medline by 1,263.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 367,057 shares of the company's stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 340,127 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medline from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medline from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Medline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Medline from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Medline in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDLN

Medline Price Performance

MDLN opened at $40.02 on Friday. Medline has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Medline had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medline will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Medline

Investors following MDLN have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reportedly forecast strong price appreciation for Medline, providing a potential bullish signal, though the available report does not specify its price target or rationale. Wells Fargo forecast article

Wells Fargo reportedly forecast strong price appreciation for Medline, providing a potential bullish signal, though the available report does not specify its price target or rationale. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action against Medline for investors who bought shares from December 16, 2025, through August 4, 2026. The suit alleges securities-law violations; a January 25, 2027 deadline applies for investors seeking lead-plaintiff status. The notices largely concern the same lawsuit, not separate cases, and the allegations have not been established. Class action notice

Several law firms publicized a securities class action against Medline for investors who bought shares from December 16, 2025, through August 4, 2026. The suit alleges securities-law violations; a January 25, 2027 deadline applies for investors seeking lead-plaintiff status. The notices largely concern the same lawsuit, not separate cases, and the allegations have not been established. Negative Sentiment: A report said Medline’s private-equity backer sold 14.2 million shares for about $499 million. A sizable shareholder sale can weigh on sentiment, although it does not by itself indicate a change in the company’s business outlook. Share sale report

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,570,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $90,884,814.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,231,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,182,924.05. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,348,676 shares of company stock worth $224,525,137. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Medline Profile

Medline Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of medical-surgical products and a provider of supply-chain services for healthcare organizations. Its customers include hospitals, surgery centers, physician offices, long-term care facilities and home-care providers. The company's offerings include exam gloves, medical apparel, personal protective equipment, wound-care and incontinence products, surgical supplies and procedure kits. Medline also provides logistics and supply-chain services designed to help healthcare customers source and manage products.

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