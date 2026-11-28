Unisphere Establishment lessened its stake in Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 560,000 shares during the quarter. Medline makes up approximately 0.9% of Unisphere Establishment's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.24% of Medline worth $108,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Medline by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medline by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,953 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medline by 100.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Medline by 86.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medline during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,088,987 shares of Medline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $73,218,994.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,453,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,705,900.30. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,348,676 shares of company stock valued at $224,525,137. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medline Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLN opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.96. The business's 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Medline has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $50.88.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter. Medline had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medline will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Latest Medline News

Here's some of the latest news about MDLN:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reportedly forecast strong price appreciation for Medline, providing a potential bullish signal, though the available report does not specify its price target or rationale. Wells Fargo forecast article

Wells Fargo reportedly forecast strong price appreciation for Medline, providing a potential bullish signal, though the available report does not specify its price target or rationale. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action against Medline for investors who bought shares from December 16, 2025, through August 4, 2026. The suit alleges securities-law violations; a January 25, 2027 deadline applies for investors seeking lead-plaintiff status. The notices largely concern the same lawsuit, not separate cases, and the allegations have not been established. Class action notice

Several law firms publicized a securities class action against Medline for investors who bought shares from December 16, 2025, through August 4, 2026. The suit alleges securities-law violations; a January 25, 2027 deadline applies for investors seeking lead-plaintiff status. The notices largely concern the same lawsuit, not separate cases, and the allegations have not been established. Negative Sentiment: A report said Medline’s private-equity backer sold 14.2 million shares for about $499 million. A sizable shareholder sale can weigh on sentiment, although it does not by itself indicate a change in the company’s business outlook. Share sale report

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLN. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Medline in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Medline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Medline from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $37.00 price objective on Medline and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Medline from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLN

About Medline

Medline Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of medical-surgical products and a provider of supply-chain services for healthcare organizations. Its customers include hospitals, surgery centers, physician offices, long-term care facilities and home-care providers. The company's offerings include exam gloves, medical apparel, personal protective equipment, wound-care and incontinence products, surgical supplies and procedure kits. Medline also provides logistics and supply-chain services designed to help healthcare customers source and manage products.

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