Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,278 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Medpace worth $53,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 117,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,859,000 after buying an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,136,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $467.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medpace

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,500. This represents a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $467.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $456.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.64. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.07 and a fifty-two week high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. Medpace's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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