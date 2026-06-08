Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,182 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,382 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Medpace worth $115,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 65.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock worth $518,170,000 after buying an additional 404,226 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 205.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company's stock worth $161,523,000 after buying an additional 211,411 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $102,156,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,049 shares of the company's stock worth $194,920,000 after buying an additional 166,654 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock worth $296,853,000 after buying an additional 116,354 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total value of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $575.00 to $485.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $419.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $467.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $454.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $456.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.07 and a 1 year high of $628.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

Medpace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Schall, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, reiterated that a class action has been filed against Medpace alleging violations of federal securities laws and investor harm. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Article Title

The lawsuits center on purchases made between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, with investors urged to act before the June 8 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk and uncertainty in focus. Neutral Sentiment: One item noted a management change, with Medpace elevating Brad Hansman to an executive operations role, but this appears to be a routine corporate update with no immediate market-moving detail. Article Title

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

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