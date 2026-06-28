Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 118.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,144 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,094 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is 76.14%.

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Medtronic’s positioning in cardiac ablation, diabetes care, and hypertension treatment, including progress with its FDA-approved Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system, which supports the long-term growth story. How Investors May Respond To Medtronic (MDT) Optimism On Renal Denervation Amid Mixed Quantitative Signals

Analysts highlighted Medtronic’s positioning in cardiac ablation, diabetes care, and hypertension treatment, including progress with its FDA-approved Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic shares have also benefited recently from broad interest around its medical device pipeline and relatively steady operating performance, helping offset some short-term caution.

Medtronic shares have also benefited recently from broad interest around its medical device pipeline and relatively steady operating performance, helping offset some short-term caution. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options volume suggests traders are positioning for a larger move in MDT, but the direction is not definitive on its own.

Unusually high options volume suggests traders are positioning for a larger move in MDT, but the direction is not definitive on its own. Negative Sentiment: CEO Geoffrey Martha said tariff costs are now expected to total about $250 million in fiscal 2027, which is still a meaningful headwind despite being lower than the prior $300 million estimate. Medtronic plc (MDT) CEO Discloses the Impacts of Tariffs on the Company

CEO Geoffrey Martha said tariff costs are now expected to total about $250 million in fiscal 2027, which is still a meaningful headwind despite being lower than the prior $300 million estimate. Negative Sentiment: Heavy put buying — about 25,075 contracts, well above normal levels — points to bearish sentiment and concern that the shares could weaken further.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.00.

View Our Latest Report on MDT

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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