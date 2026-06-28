Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,306 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V.'s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,539.88. The trade was a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore set a $106.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Medtronic’s positioning in cardiac ablation, diabetes care, and hypertension treatment, including progress with its FDA-approved Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system, which supports the long-term growth story. How Investors May Respond To Medtronic (MDT) Optimism On Renal Denervation Amid Mixed Quantitative Signals

Analysts highlighted Medtronic’s positioning in cardiac ablation, diabetes care, and hypertension treatment, including progress with its FDA-approved Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic shares have also benefited recently from broad interest around its medical device pipeline and relatively steady operating performance, helping offset some short-term caution.

Medtronic shares have also benefited recently from broad interest around its medical device pipeline and relatively steady operating performance, helping offset some short-term caution. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options volume suggests traders are positioning for a larger move in MDT, but the direction is not definitive on its own.

Unusually high options volume suggests traders are positioning for a larger move in MDT, but the direction is not definitive on its own. Negative Sentiment: CEO Geoffrey Martha said tariff costs are now expected to total about $250 million in fiscal 2027, which is still a meaningful headwind despite being lower than the prior $300 million estimate. Medtronic plc (MDT) CEO Discloses the Impacts of Tariffs on the Company

CEO Geoffrey Martha said tariff costs are now expected to total about $250 million in fiscal 2027, which is still a meaningful headwind despite being lower than the prior $300 million estimate. Negative Sentiment: Heavy put buying — about 25,075 contracts, well above normal levels — points to bearish sentiment and concern that the shares could weaken further.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5%

Medtronic stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.58. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.14%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medtronic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medtronic wasn't on the list.

While Medtronic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here