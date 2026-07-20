Medtronic PLC $MDT Stock Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,516,150 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Medtronic worth $651,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $83.20 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 77.21%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. UBS Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Medtronic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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