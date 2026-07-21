Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 986 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 986 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,057,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sandisk from $1,200.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research lowered Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore set a $3,100.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,803.29.

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Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,390.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 4.74. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,743.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,056.26. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,515 shares in the company, valued at $65,803,320. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

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About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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