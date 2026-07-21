Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 1,505.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,997 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,614 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 165.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,914 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 163.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,306 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.2%

DECK opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $126.50. The company's 50-day moving average price is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 18.90%.Deckers Outdoor's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus set a $128.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $141.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.11.

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About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

Further Reading

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