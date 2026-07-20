Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,628 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dollar General by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Freedom Capital downgraded Dollar General from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Dollar General from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $125.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average of $127.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.25. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Dollar General's payout ratio is 33.38%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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