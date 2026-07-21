Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Enersys $ENS

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,398 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Enersys were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enersys by 32.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 2,848.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,559 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 12.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,138 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enersys by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Enersys by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,407 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enersys has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ENS

Enersys Stock Down 2.1%

ENS stock opened at $192.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.89 and a 200-day moving average of $193.58. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $244.30.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $987.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.Enersys's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Enersys's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

About Enersys

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

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