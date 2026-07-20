Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $17.30 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,562 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in AbbVie by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $234.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $249.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $254.53 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $229.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.87. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.63 and a 52 week high of $261.64. The firm has a market cap of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's payout ratio is presently 340.89%.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Article Title

AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Article Title

Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for AbbVie to $14.08 from $14.23, though the new estimate remains close to the consensus of $14.18 and is not a major deviation. Article Title

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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