Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 29,078.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,884 shares of the retailer's stock after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Target were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,212,397 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $5,690,262,000 after acquiring an additional 286,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,772,533 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,692,265,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,065,926 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,668,194,000 after purchasing an additional 561,898 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,194,448 shares of the retailer's stock worth $605,507,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $587,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Target from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $130.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.96.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Target

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $139.93 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $144.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Target's payout ratio is presently 60.24%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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