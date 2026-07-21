Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $288.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.4%

EXPE opened at $265.08 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.05 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company's 50-day moving average is $241.14 and its 200 day moving average is $244.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

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