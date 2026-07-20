Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 8,951.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,688 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total value of $389,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,295,536.77. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,605,435.50. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $375.36 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.37 and a twelve month high of $445.91. The stock has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is 65.38%.

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Analog Devices analyst estimate update

KeyCorp lifted its earnings estimates for Analog Devices across FY2026, FY2027 and several interim quarters, signaling stronger expected demand and profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reaffirmed an Overweight rating and a $525 target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Analog Devices analyst rating and target

KeyCorp reaffirmed an rating and a target price, which implies meaningful upside versus the current trading range. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new $3 billion credit line and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. ADI credit line and AI power deal article

Earlier coverage highlighted ADI’s expanding liquidity via a new and its planned Empower Semiconductor deal, which could help fund growth in industrial and AI data center markets. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. ADI peer performance article

Recent articles comparing ADI with other technology peers suggest the stock’s relative performance is being watched closely, but they do not point to a specific new company event. Negative Sentiment: ADI recently underperformed the broader market in a session cited by market coverage, reflecting some near-term selling pressure in the stock. ADI declines more than market article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Stories

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