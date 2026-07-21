Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) by 4,050.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in CRH were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in CRH by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd now owns 43,750 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRH by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,237 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 103,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,021,734 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $377,112,000 after purchasing an additional 752,463 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CRH by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,337,447 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $541,313,000 after purchasing an additional 137,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CRH by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 98,038 shares of the construction company's stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

CRH Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $93.58 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.97.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. CRH's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.19.

View Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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