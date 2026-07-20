Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 447.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,133 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in EOG Resources by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 87,000 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,150,840 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $123,451,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 15,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 309,888 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $32,541,000 after buying an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $177.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $129.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $155.04.

View Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $139.80 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.59 and a twelve month high of $151.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.72.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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