Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 41,250 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 4,563.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,154 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 41,250 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim set a $75.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Citic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $118.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $290.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.08 and a 52-week high of $126.71.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The business's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $338,721.80. This trade represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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