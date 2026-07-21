Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 106,372 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,470 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 106,372 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,912 shares of the retailer's stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,122,394 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,003,601,000 after purchasing an additional 520,035 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159,828 shares of the retailer's stock worth $19,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $95.10 and a one year high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $892.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $342,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 574,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,953,695.07. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 87,145 shares of company stock worth $10,691,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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