Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,471 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT - Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,945 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 15,471 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Brinker International were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 58.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 225 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 299 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,123 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

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Brinker International Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:EAT opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.30 and a 52 week high of $196.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.57 and a 200 day moving average of $153.28.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 123.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brinker International from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered Brinker International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Friday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $191.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brinker International

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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