Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 31,449 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 31,449 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.65.

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Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average of $74.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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