Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $426.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $387.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $468.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $447.29.

Read Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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