Meiji Yasuda America Inc Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Meiji Yasuda America Inc cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,545 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.8% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda America Inc's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $889.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $929.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $799.21. The company has a market capitalization of $409.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.46 and a 1 year high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $980.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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