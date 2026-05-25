Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $263,000 Stake in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Jabil were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.1% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Jabil by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 752 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,540,000. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JBL opened at $364.22 on Monday. Jabil, Inc. has a one year low of $161.52 and a one year high of $372.37. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.38.

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About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

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