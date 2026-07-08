Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $202.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $191.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business's revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.71.

View Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Capital One to $275 from $270 and kept a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence and implying meaningful upside from current levels.

UBS raised its price target on Capital One to $275 from $270 and kept a rating, signaling continued analyst confidence and implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also maintained a Buy rating, even while trimming its target to $253 from $260, suggesting analysts still see room for shares to recover.

TD Cowen also maintained a rating, even while trimming its target to $253 from $260, suggesting analysts still see room for shares to recover. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One was mentioned in coverage about small businesses being “cautious, confident and ready to grow,” which may reinforce the company’s exposure to resilient small-business lending demand but does not appear to be a direct market-moving event.

Capital One was mentioned in coverage about small businesses being “cautious, confident and ready to grow,” which may reinforce the company’s exposure to resilient small-business lending demand but does not appear to be a direct market-moving event. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles revisited Jim Cramer’s bullish comments on Capital One, but these are more retrospective commentary than fresh fundamental news.

Additional articles revisited Jim Cramer’s bullish comments on Capital One, but these are more retrospective commentary than fresh fundamental news. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article about Capital One drawing S&P 500 attention adds visibility, but there was no clear new development in the headline alone to materially change the investment thesis.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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