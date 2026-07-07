Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 31,358 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 643.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,233 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on S&P Global to $505 from $495 and reiterated an outperform rating, suggesting continued confidence in the stock’s upside. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on S&P Global to $505 from $495 and reiterated an rating, suggesting continued confidence in the stock’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: S&P Global announced updated pro forma and recast financial results after the Mobility spin-off, and said full 2026 guidance will be provided with its second-quarter earnings on July 28. Article Title

S&P Global announced updated pro forma and recast financial results after the Mobility spin-off, and said full 2026 guidance will be provided with its second-quarter earnings on July 28. Neutral Sentiment: The company also said it is evolving its Market Intelligence operating model to expand AI-powered tools and services, and announced leadership changes aimed at supporting growth in an AI-driven market. Article Title

The company also said it is evolving its Market Intelligence operating model to expand AI-powered tools and services, and announced leadership changes aimed at supporting growth in an AI-driven market. Neutral Sentiment: S&P Global scheduled its second-quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call for July 28, which could become the next major catalyst for the shares. Article Title

S&P Global scheduled its second-quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call for July 28, which could become the next major catalyst for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley cut its price target on S&P Global to $525 from $557, even while maintaining an overweight rating. Article Title

Morgan Stanley cut its price target on S&P Global to $525 from $557, even while maintaining an rating. Negative Sentiment: UBS also lowered its target to $525 from $550 and kept a buy rating, adding to the cluster of analyst target cuts on the stock. Article Title

UBS also lowered its target to $525 from $550 and kept a rating, adding to the cluster of analyst target cuts on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reduced its target to $510 from $560, though it still has an outperform view, reinforcing a softer near-term valuation outlook from analysts. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $520.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $534.94.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.24 on Tuesday, reaching $444.98. The company had a trading volume of 616,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,901. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.23 and a 200-day moving average of $450.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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