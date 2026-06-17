Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,931 shares of the company's stock after selling 120,840 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd's holdings in Rubrik were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,907,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 21.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 319,112 shares of the company's stock worth $26,247,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,904,810 shares of the company's stock worth $145,680,000 after acquiring an additional 151,234 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rubrik by 210.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,041 shares of the company's stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 70,504 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,421,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBRK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rubrik from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rubrik from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Rubrik in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBRK

Rubrik Trading Down 0.8%

RBRK stock opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The business's 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Rubrik's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In related news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $930,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,653 shares in the company, valued at $393,411.15. This trade represents a 70.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,838 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,450. This represents a 54.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,939 shares of company stock valued at $27,628,167. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

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