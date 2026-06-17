Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JFrog by 48.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,148 shares of the company's stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,909 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,784 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.04. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -148.08 and a beta of 1.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.JFrog's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson set a $90.00 price objective on JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.45.

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Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, Director Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $105,437.50. Following the sale, the director owned 32,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,778,235.95. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $7,873,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares in the company, valued at $394,086,765.60. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 805,700 shares of company stock valued at $58,486,362. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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