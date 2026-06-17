Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 246,742 Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 246,742 shares of the game software company's stock, valued at approximately $50,417,000. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 5.0% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned about 0.10% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 231 shares of the game software company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 32.7% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $196.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock opened at $203.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.97 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.38.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $507,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 73,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,490.30. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,351,080. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 39,906 shares of company stock worth $8,060,033 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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