Mendon Capital Advisors Corp Cuts Stock Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. $AMTB

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lessened its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:AMTB - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,308 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. Amerant Bancorp makes up about 1.7% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.69% of Amerant Bancorp worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,732,375 shares of the company's stock worth $110,463,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,424,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,311,000 after buying an additional 206,874 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,611,000 after acquiring an additional 133,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 104,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.11% of the company's stock.

Key Amerant Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amerant Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from hold to strong-buy , which can support sentiment by signaling improving analyst confidence in the stock. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from to , which can support sentiment by signaling improving analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company reported Q2 earnings of $0.53 per share , beating Wall Street expectations and topping the consensus estimate of $0.41; revenue also came in slightly ahead of forecasts at $98.81 million . Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

The company reported , beating Wall Street expectations and topping the consensus estimate of $0.41; revenue also came in slightly ahead of forecasts at . Neutral Sentiment: Amerant Bancorp also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile, though the payout is modest and unlikely to be the main stock driver. Dividend announcement

Amerant Bancorp also declared a quarterly dividend of , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile, though the payout is modest and unlikely to be the main stock driver. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage noted that investors were focusing on key operating metrics from the earnings release, but the main takeaway remains the earnings beat. Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

AMTB opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.83%.The firm had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Amerant Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMTB. Wall Street Zen raised Amerant Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Amerant Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMTB

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp is the bank holding company and parent of Amerant Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. Amerant Bank delivers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products to both retail and commercial clients, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer mortgages, and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers specialized services such as treasury management, international trade finance, foreign exchange, and asset-based lending to support the complex needs of corporate and high-net-worth customers.

Tracing its roots to the early 1980s, Amerant has grown through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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