MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Position Boosted by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.5% of Proem Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Proem Advisors LLC's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MELI. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 42.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 602 shares of the company's stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 170 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts: Sign Up

MercadoLibre News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,557.30 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,749.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,959.91. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,536.71 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. The business's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 47.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,500.00 to $2,800.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,442.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MercadoLibre, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MercadoLibre wasn't on the list.

While MercadoLibre currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here