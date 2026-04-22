MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Position Increased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 0.5% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.29% of MercadoLibre worth $292,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts: Sign Up

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.9%

MELI opened at $1,854.18 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,593.21 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,786.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1,989.55. The company has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 51.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut MercadoLibre from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,685.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MercadoLibre, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MercadoLibre wasn't on the list.

While MercadoLibre currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here