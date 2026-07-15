Meridian Management Co. Sells 14,187 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Meridian Management Co. cut its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 14,187 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Meridian Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Meridian Management Co.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $325.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.85 and a 1 year high of $374.96. The firm's 50-day moving average is $342.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 105,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

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